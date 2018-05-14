Up, up and away

Neighbors of Manatee County’s Premier Sports Campus got an aerial show March 8-11 during the Sarasota Balloon Festival at the park.

The event, which came to Premier for the first time, was put on by local promotor Ricky Garvie through his company, Midflo.

The festival, which promised 25 hot air balloons, carnival rides and food trucks, attracted thousands to come watch the balloons or even go up in a ride of their own.

Hot air balloon aficionados also attended to compete. The festival included a contest challenging balloon pilots to aim for a bull’s eye on the ground. The closest drop earned a $5,000 prize.