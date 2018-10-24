University Place CDD Seat 3: Susan Lerman

Name: Susan Lerman

Age: 68

Occupation: Business development specialist

Education: MBA

Elected government experience: None

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

I believe my professional experience as a manager in the public sector and a marketing and business development specialist in information technology has prepared me to be an effective change agent. As such I can bring my experiences and my out going personality to the CDD to promote effective and efficient change fir our community. As our community matures, it will take creativity and member drive to stay current. I have the qualities to contribute to those goals.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Maintaining the vitality of our community.

Advocating for safe roads and environment as neighboring communities are newly built — The Heights on Honore, and Cooper Creek expansion.

Effective collaboration with our HOA, particularly possible as I am a member of our HOA board.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

Effective collaboration, cooperation, advocacy and creating a business environment that is comfortable yet productive.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

We all have our strengths.