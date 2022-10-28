University Place CDD, Seat 1: Kathy Sitterle

I am a solid candidate for this position because:

University Place has been my home for over 12 years and I look forward to spending many more years here as my family relocates to this lovely community. I believe that I can draw upon my many years in both public and government service to promote and guide interests of University Place and insure that University Place remains the desirable community that it is today.

This experience makes me a qualified candidate:

I have been privileged to serve on the Street Light Committee from February 2012 until it was dissolved and on the Architectural Review Committee from January 2015 to December 2019. Through serving on both committees I gained much experience that will enable me to serve University Place with a good grasp of its history, its needs and its direction.

These are two big issues that I hope to tackle:

I hope to be able to participate in making sound financial decisions that will insure that our funds are allocated prudently and effectively in order to maintain and update our community while addressing areas of safety and security. I want to work with the returning CDD board members on determining the best replacement strategies for the 20+ year old irrigation pumps as well as beginning the planning phase for future work on our roadways.

I want to serve because:

I want to continue the excellent work that our CDD Board does on our behalf as I plan my future in University Place. I want University Place to continue to be the idicilic paradise that I have experienced and expect.

I would like to add:

My sincere wish is to contribute to affordability, lifestyle, comfort and beauty of University Place by being a member our CDD Board.