A home in University Park topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sandra and William Ruppert, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 7420 Mayfair Court to Blair Weigel, trustee, of Bradenton, for $2,995,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,808 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2003.

Country Club

Faith Peterson, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12519 Highfield Circle to Doreen Rogers, trustee, of Chicago, for $2.6 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,411 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,575,000 in 2018.

57th Street East

DUFAX Ltd. sold the home at 2406 57th St. E. to Christian and Karen Worley, of Bradenton, for $2,125,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,509 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,545,000 in 2005.

Lake Club

Wael and Jennifer Alokeh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8336 Catamaran Circle to John Texada and Courtney Ferris, of Bradenton, for $2.1 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,261 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2011.

Esplanade

Lawrence and Susan Horwitz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13109 Malachite Drive to Sophia and James Mullen, of Scarsdale, New York, for $1.97 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,015,000 in 2020.

Michele and I. Stewart Geboff, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 5051 Serata Drive to Yefim and Marina Estrin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $650,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2016.

Riverdale Revised

Robert Pate, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, sold his home at 529 Mast Drive to Hillspoint Real Estate LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $593,500 in 2013.

Jesse and Crystal Colston, of Bradenton, sold their home at 159 Americas Cup Blvd. to Lawrence Smith and Linda Faye Smith, trustees, of Bradenton, for $743,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,000 in 2017.

Waterlefe

Joseph and Phyllis Bousky, of Dunlap, Illinois, sold their home at 1023 Rainbow Court to Mehul and Manisha Parekh, of Columbia, Maryland, for $1,373,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $737,200 in 2003.

Scott Silk, of Norwalk, Connecticut, and Julie Silk, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 617 Foggy Morn Lane to Kevin and Karen Randolph, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,179 square feet of living area.

Riverdale

Gregory and Lisa Kuypers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4007 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Todd and Carisa Albrecht, of Bradenton, for $1.35 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $699,500 in 2019.

Greenbrook

Stephen and Giovanna Prodger, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6535 Cooper Hawk Court to Amy Tanaka and Paul Schwab, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,132,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,955 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2011.

Richard and Karina Primerano sold their home at 6707 Quillback Lane to Anthony and Tiffany Mungo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $985,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,066 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2012.

Angela Restrepo, of Clearwater, sold her home at 15127 Skip Jack Loop to Caro Street Holdings LLC for $599,900. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,887 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Matthew and Lisa Buck, of Palmetto, sold their home at 6253 Willet Court to Alexander Clarke and Micki Lovering, of Sarasota, for $586,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,500 in 2020.

Wilder Plans Barrios and Iraida Fleites Nunez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15319 Skip Jack Loop to Antonio and Nathalie Lopez, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,000 in 2021.

River Club North

Albert and Janice Cox, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6414 Glen Abbey Lane to David and Maura Templeton, of Bradenton, for $995,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $47,500 in 1992.

St. James Park

Donald and Rebecca Fuchs, of Evansville, Indiana, sold their home at 6682 Saint James Crossing to Robert Douglas Harris and Cheryl Lynn Harris, of Berne, Indiana, for $985,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2011.

Lakewood National

Greggery Wilhelm and Stacey Michelle Hann, of Mason, Ohio, sold their home at 6124 Cessna Run to Farzin Khorasanizadeh and Maryam Tafreshi, of Peoria, Illinois, for $970,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2019.

Michael and Martha Bartell sold their home at 6106 Cessna Run to Eileen Wolff, of Woodstock, Connecticut, for $770,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,900 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2019.

Country Club East

William and Sharon Hendry, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7507 Haddington Cove to Kyle and Judith Kappes, of Middleton, Wisconsin, for $950,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,405 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Robert and Tara Melenick, of Newport Beach, California, sold their home at 7026 Honeysuckle Trail to Jennifer Allison Cross Hennigan and James Matthew Hennigan, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for $943,300. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in 2006.

SCE Investments Corp. sold the home at 11506 Water Poppy Terrace to Patrick Iyampillai, of Lakewood Ranch, for $600,100. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,873 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in January.

Carlos Eduardo Souza Lopes and Andrea Cypriano De Oliveira, of Tampa, sold their home at 7220 Spoonflower Court to Erin and Chadwick McCoy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $555,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,026 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Zebulon Holliday and Kathleen Sarah Holliday, of Bradenton, sold their home at 110 172nd St. E. to Karin and David Ferguson, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,102 square feet of living area. It sold for $473,400 in 2016.

Braden Woods

Keith and Elizabeth Amos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6714 93rd St. E. to Amy Buck Faundez and Carlos Rene Faundez, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,953 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2017.

Jean Patton, of Nokomis, sold her home at 9222 66th Ave. Drive E. to Keith and Elizabeth Amos, of Lakewood Ranch, for $650,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,457 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2006.

Mote Ranch

Richard and Josephine Endaya, trustees, of Hernando Beach, sold the home at 6128 Stillwater Court to John Ginty and Nicole Moon, of Bernardsville, New Jersey, for $860,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,233 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

Judy Harles, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 416 Country Meadows Way to Paul and Ellen Cervone, of Bradenton, for $829,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2016.

Lakehouse Cove at Waterside

Daniel Beebe and Jennifer Brigham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7999 Sandstar Way to Harry Kaiser and Soren Lowell, of Jamesville, New York, for $781,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,069 square feet of living area. It sold for $458,500 in 2019.

Mallory Park

Kenneth and Maria Van Slyck, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11704 Mallory Park Ave. to Kyle and Amanda Hawkins, of Bradenton, for $773,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $469,200 in 2021.

Justin and Meriem Richardson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11902 Seabrook Ave. to Kurt Calderone, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,000 in 2017.

Braden Oaks

Daniel and Constance Borwick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3005 65th St. E. to Bryan and Savannah Smith, of St. Petersburg, for $760,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,272 square feet of living area. It sold for $114,000 in 1987.

Heritage Harbour

Christine Tirpak and Kathleen Diamond, of Winchester, Virginia, sold their home at 8207 River Preserve Drive to Christopher Putt, of Greenville, Michigan, for $740,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2018.

Gary Eugene Vincelette and Terri Vincelette, of Evansville, Indiana, sold their home at 178 Wandering Wetlands Circle to Thomas Case Jr. and Dawn Case, trustees, of Maumee, Ohio, for $610,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Peter and Jacqueline McCartney, of Suffolk, United Kingdom, sold their home at 415 River Enclave Court to Catherine and James Pfeifer, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, for $600,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2010.

Riva Trace

Eric and Kelley Pogue, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8016 Rio Bella Place to Dawn Eastlund, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 2019.

Country Creek

Rodrigo Silva and Luana Brito Oliveira, of Bradenton, sold their home at 207 147th St. N.E. to Jeffrey Layhew and Vicki Lee Layhew, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,243 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2020.

Mill Creek

Janis Lowell, trustee, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, sold the home at 730 137th St. N.E. to Max Rago Henig and Suzanne Gerber, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It sold for $344,000 in 2013.

Jerry Johnson and Amy Elizabeth Johnson, of Wimauma, sold their home at 13720 18th Place E. to Abel Perez and Maria Del Rosario Ponce, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Indigo

Michael LoPresti and Christine Broomfield, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12611 Coastal Breeze Way to Gerald Patrick O’Malley and Anne Marie O’Malley, of Bradenton, for $677,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,400 in 2020.

Tidewater Preserve

Joseph and Loretta Elliott, of Arlington, Texas, sold their home at 5021 Lake Overlook Ave. to Christopher Deschamps and Eldi Emilio Deschamps and Denise Deschamps, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2021.

Sapphire Point

Zabiullah Khan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 6130 Bluestar Court to Richard Pasek, of San Jose, California, for $660,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $433,800 in 2021.

Copperlefe

Yvonne Iris Westermeyer and William James Westermeyer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 510 Fire Bush Court to Michael and Carrie Ruckdaschel, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,500 in 2018.

Del Tierra

Craig John Giordano and Nicole Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15531 Rose Grove Drive to Joy and John Behling, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,889 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,500 in 2020.

Steven and Brigetta Black, of Lincoln, Nebraska, sold their home at 14903 Trinity Fall Way to Laura Jean Buckley, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,900 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

Matthew and Brenda Lee Graham, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10418 Eastwood Drive to Edward and Elyse Serra, of Bradenton, for $975,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,318 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,900 in 2014.

Jeffrey Steven Goldstein and Joshua Michael Englin, of Parrish, sold their home at 10027 Marbella Drive to Gary Varner and Li Zhuo-Varner, of Quincy, Massachusetts, for $640,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,500 in 2018.

Pony Trails

Cathy Habora, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6412 18th Ave. E. to Shaun O’Neal and Shirley Allen, of Palmetto, for $625,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,350 square feet of living area.

Fairway Six

Stephen and Kathleen Luc sold their home at 5701 Doral Drive to Joseph Martin Sellers and Deborah Lynn Sellers, of Chesterfield, Missouri, for $620,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 2,004 square feet of living area. It sold for $216,000 in 2015.

Greyhawk Landing West

Thomas and Susan Brennan, of Towson, Maryland, sold their home at 939 Buttercup Glen to Heather Beljean, of Bradenton, for $605,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2021.

Virginia Water

Marc and Suzanne Brenner, of Glen Head, New York, sold their home at 7107 Prestwick Court to Richard Martens and Karen Soloway, of Ontario, Canada, for $566,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,000 in 2005.

Creekwood

Sharon Clark Chofey and Mark Chofey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7605 52nd Terrace E. to Christopher Dawson and Jordan Calderone, of Forest Park, Illinois, for $565,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,735 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,900 in 2002.

Anatoliy Anatolyevich Shiva and Tatyana Shiva, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7943 50th Place E. to McKenzie and Robert Egloff, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,705 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Dude Ranch Acres

Adam Smith, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6218 45th Ave. Drive E. to Derrick Adams, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,776 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,900 in 2015.

Tara

Stephen Paul Tague and Janice Elizabeth Tague, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6420 Rookery Circle to William and Donna Spada, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,851 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,000 in 2004.

Elisabeth Ault-Meyers sold the home at 6710 Stone River Road to Russell and Wendy Gordon, of Holland, Pennsylvania, for $469,500. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2015.

Lake Vista Residences

Mary Colby, of Tracys Landing, Maryland, sold her Unit C-302 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Ralph Scott Burns and Anna Angelica Lima-Burns, of Lakewood Ranch, for $501,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Didier De La Cruz and Mayulis Perez Martinez sold their home at 5323 San Palermo Drive to Kyle and Hannah Williams, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,997 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.

River Club South

Faith Peterson, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 9928 Royal Lytham Ave. to Daniel Shubsda, of Lewiston, New York, for $500,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2019.

Crossing Creek

JoAnn Vinci, of Branson, Missouri, sold the home at 6811 44th Terrace E. to Joseph Pelosi and Christine Robichaud, of Bradenton, for $489,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Gates Creek

Chelsea Floyd and Robert Roy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 306 111th St. E. to Kathryn Keane, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Joseph and Donna Pradas, of Laurel, New York, sold their home at 5068 Creekside Trail to Steven Kent Lykins and Kimberly Ann Lykins, of Westlake, Ohio, for $465,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2010.

Central Park

Lisa Jeanne Herrmann, of Durham, North Carolina, sold her home at 11127 Encanto Terrace to IRA Innovations LLC FBO Maria Hensley IRA for $461,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $332,000 in 2021.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Craig Francis Miceli and Deborah Anne Miceli, of Bel Air, Maryland, sold their Unit 2704 condominium at 330 Winding Brook Lane to Adalberto and Jovanna Martinez, of Miami, for $455,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2021.

Moorings at Edgewater

Gerald and Holly Cook, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6512 Moorings Point Circle to Poonam Maini, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2020.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Peggy Poulter and Jaime Hartfield sold their Unit 234 condominium at 910 Tidewater Shores Loop to Preston and Priscilla West, of Bradenton, for $439,900. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in January.

Thomas and Jennifer Papgeorgiou sold their Unit 612 condominium at 1030 Tidewater Shores Loop to Mark Ginn, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $211,000 in 2019.

River Point of Manatee

Joseph and Lee Bane, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 326 36th St. N.E. to Gary Niemerg, of Mattoon, Illinois, for $438,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 2011.

Eagle Trace

Jeanette Wolinski, of Bradenton, sold her home at 2049 Crystal Lake Trail to Sia Booras, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,500 in 2018.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Robert Macrum and Rhonda Kay Macrum, of Ballwin, Missouri, sold their Unit 1025 condominium at 17626 Gawthrop Drive to Michael Androulakis and Alexandra Anastasio, of Staten Island, New York, for $430,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $206,000 in 2020.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Youyu He sold the home at 7224 Ketch Place to Todd Roberts, of Portage, Michigan, for $400,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,000 in 2016.

Veranda at River Strand

Jeffrey and Vicki Layhew, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 2423 condominium at 6705 Grand Estuary Trail to Wendy Voglmayr, of N. Tonawanda, New York, for $400,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,000 in 2021.