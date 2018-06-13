University Park home tops local sales at $1.45 million

A home in University Park topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Goalwin Investments Ltd. sold the home at 7332 Chelsea Court to William and Betsy Henning, of University Park, for $1.45 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,783 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Stephen and Samantha Slade, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13219 Palmers Creek Terrace to Faith Peterson, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.1 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.58 million in 2007.

Robert and Theresa Sharak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7106 Beechmont Terrace to Janusz and Michelle Kowalczyk, of Lakewood Ranch, for $590,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area.

Naomi Kuntz, of Doylestown, Pa., sold her home at 6938 Brier Creek Court to Carlos Cano Martinez and Adriana Sanchez Lopez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $575,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,423 square feet of living area.

Van and Linda Johnson, of Bigfork, Mont., sold their home at 12314 Thornhill Court to Jeffrey and Elizabeth Branch, of Bradenton, for $549,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,456 square feet of living area.

University Park

Anthony and Joyce Flakus sold their home at 7918 Sloane Gardens Court to Michael and Vivian Chester, of Longboat Key, for $967,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,511,000 in 2007.

Albert and Evelyn Baron, of Atlanta, sold their home at 7523 Eaton Court to Claudio Latanza and Roberta Batazzi, of University Park, for $600,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2014.

John and Teresa Phillips, of University Park, sold their home at 7005 Stanhope Place to JLL Management LLC for $575,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Timothy and Denise Huelsman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22643 Morning Glory Circle to Paul and Lisa Farnham, of Bradenton, for $749,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $910,000 in 2006.

George and Susan Tyson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 21808 Deer Pointe Crossing to Robert and Wendy Shusko, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2017.

River Club South

Michael and Deborah Towe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7504 Coventry Court to Robert and Benita Piper, of Sarasota, for $598,900. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,886 square feet of living area.

Heritage Harbour

Gerald Wilson and Gardell Wilson, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 7305 Heritage Grand Place to John and Donna Boesl, of Pasadena, Md., for $579,900. Built in 2011, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2011.

Radek Svoboda, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8102 River Preserve Drive to Isaac and Holly Ann Powell, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,651 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,000 in 2009.

Peter and Rochelle Morris, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 116 Winding River Trail to Robert Agonis, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2007.

Cypress Creek Estates

William and Karen Soscia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6113 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Kimberly Krupa, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,698 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

Jeffrey and Melissa Signor, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12835 Daisy Place to Joseph Gula, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2015.

Country Meadows

Tony and Sarah Ragle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14720 Fourth Drive N.E., to Michael and Theresa McNab, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Sharon Valko and Brenda Molitor, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4711 Balboa Park Loop to Tammy Harrison, trustee, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $453,800 in 2015.

Judith O’Beirn, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 11505 Belvedere Terrace to Shirley Unger, of Indian Shores, for $349,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,937 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,400 in 2013.

David and Stacey Prater, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4650 Claremont Park Drive to Catherine and Michael Coonfield, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,400 in 2014.

Kelli and Everett Sanborn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11103 Encanto Terrace to Amy and Roger Campernel, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,877 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,500 in 2013.

Steven Cullen, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 4922 Boston Common Glen to Fernando Cambero and Lucia Rivera, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2016.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16609 Seventh Ave. E., to Jason and Melissa Frizzell, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 4,003 square feet of living area.

Tara

Scott and Sherri Frieler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6713 Peach Tree Creek Road to Nancy and Nestor Avella, of Bradenton, for $469,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,589 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15610 High Bell Place to Brian and Sarah Munch, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,844 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15319 Las Olas Place to Jose Manuel Barragan and Luisa Paola Fraga Trad, of Bradenton, for $321,400. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,528 square feet of living area.

Margaret Ward, of Bradenton, sold the home at 15867 High Bell Place to Property Owner 6 LLC for $238,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2015.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Peter Biancotti, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6878 Tailfeather Way to Kenneth and Linda Christy, of Bradenton, for $413,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,189 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2003.

Scott Haglund, of Islip, N.Y., sold his home at 7601 Teal Trace to Victor and Hanan Bastawrose, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2011.

Country Club East

William and Jillian Downie, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15312 Helmsdale Place to LaVerna Smith, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,000 in 2011.

Harmony

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 11418 Spring Gate Trail to Andrew and Danielle Caiano, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,644 square feet of living area.

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 11215 Spring Gate Trail to Rajesh and Neeta Patel, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6519 Rosehill Farm Run to Jesus Castillo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $349,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,283 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Blake and Christopher DiNapoli, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15678 Lemon Fish Drive to Joseph Santucci Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $335,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,000 in 2015.

Raymond and Donna Brothers sold their home at 6215 Macaw Glen to Elad Lev Wri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $287,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

I. David Schwartz, of Springfield, Mo., sold his home at 15306 Searobbin Drive to Karin Benson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $240,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2009.

Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Lewis and Cristine Gitter, of Arlington, Va., sold their Unit B condominium at 1037 Riverscape St. to John and Carol Tillman and Rachel Tillman, of Elma, Wash., for $335,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 2013.

Esplanade

Joseph Macione, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5114 Savona Run to Shawn and Maria Johnson, of Bradenton, for $329,900. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,200 in 2014.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

William Martin and Leslie Wingfield, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8111 Timber Lake Lane to David and Melissa Rhodes, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,100 in 2016.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Larry Casto and Monique Michaud sold their Unit 8063 condominium at 8063 St. Simons St. to Stephen Butler and Susan Roeser-Butler, of Canandaigua, N.Y., for $322,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2016.

Richard and Lynne Johnston sold their Unit 8021 condominium at 8021 Tybee Court to Bonny Giedl, of Coraopolis, Pa., for $285,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Riverdale Revised

Evan and Diane Perkins, of Linwood, Mich., sold their home at 4508 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Michael and Denise Hawkins, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2011.

Fairfield

Richard and Rebecca Lenaghen, of Parrish, sold their home at 4908 Maymont Park Circle to Irene Anderson, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,600 in 2014.

Osprey Landing

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 1103 116th St. E., to Kyle Bernethy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $262,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,441 square feet of living area.

Sabal Harbour

Kevin Autet, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4932 Breakwater Drive to Joshua Menard, of Bradenton, for $257,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2012.

Lisa Pak sold her home at 4510 Sanibel Way to Jason Ortman, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 2001.

Summerfield Village

US Realty Investment LLC sold the home at 12352 Hollybush Terrace to Joshua Ladyzhensky and Korinne Andrew, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,500 in March.

Whitebridge Court

Allison Turner, trustee, of Safety, sold the home at 7601 Whitebridge Glen to Clifford and Nancy Rudd, trustees, of Niles, Ill., for $240,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,464 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Frank and Theresa Reda, of Aiken, S.C., sold their home at 607 Spanish Drive S., to Jacob Sears and Kaitlin Bennett, of Bradenton, for $238,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Mary Lee Daving, of Sarasota, sold her home at 610 49th St. E., to Ludmila Narins, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014. It previously sold for $90,500 in 1990.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Brenden and Adriana Carpenter, of Fairfield, Calif., sold their home at 7047 Montauk Point Crossing to Brian and Brittany Veldheer, of Bradenton, for $229,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2015.

Harborage on Braden River

Donna Casserly, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5605 Whitehead St., to Dean and Michele Steger, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2017.

Cypress Strand

Hennelore Rose sold her Unit 8-101 condominium at 7146 Strand Circle to Thomas and Susan Strong, of Brownstown, Mich., for $212,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2006.

Sabal Bay

Bruce and Mary Wilson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 4-2 condominium at 7248 83rd Drive E. to Sarah Wilson, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,000 in 2005.