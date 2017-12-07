U.S women's soccer faces England at Premier Sports Campus

Standing in front of the 1991 FIFA World Cup trophy won in China by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team in 1991, California's Samantha Castro and Savana Durr imagined Thursday morning what could be in the future.

The two high school freshmen had traveled to the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch to participate in the 2017 Men's and Women's International Friendlies and Development Academy Winter Showcase that runs through Dec. 11.

Durr, who lives in Ventura, Calif., admitted she dreams of perhaps earning a spot on the U.S. Women's team someday. Both came to the event to be evaluated by a host of college coaches and U.S. Soccer Federation officials.

To provide incentive for the girls, all three U.S. Women's World Cup trophies, usually kept at the U.S. Soccer Federation office in Chicago, were on display.

The two girls, members of Real So Cal, gazed upon all three trophies.

"It's sick," said Castro, who lives in Culver City, Calif. "I've watched the World Cup and I love how all these (U.S.) players come from different teams ... then to see them come together."

On the girls side of the event, 204 teams are participating and each roster has approximately 18 players. Of those teams, 68 are Academy Level (elite). U.S. Soccer Federation personnel will evaluate the girls, then select pools for each age group. Castro and Durr will be shooting for a spot in a pool of about 50 girls.

The pool continues to shrink as the age group gets older. Those who would like to see the country's top talent can go to the Premier Sports Campus stadium tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. to see the U.S Under 20 women's face England. Admission is free.