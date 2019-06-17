United Photo Industries announces winners of 'The Fence' photo exhibit

Last year, Sarasota took the next step in making a name for itself on the national art scene.

Sarasota became the eighth host city of “The Fence,” a large-scale traveling photography exhibit of works printed on vinyl mesh and installed outdoors, in fall 2018. It was installed at Nathan Benderson Park and featured work by 40 artists chosen from thousands of submissions from around the world. Submissions were divided into seven subject categories — creatures, food, home, nature, people, play and streets.

The organization behind the free exhibit, United Photo Industries, announced the regional winners June 17. Five of the eight Gulf Coast of Florida winners reside in Sarasota.

United Photo Industries also announced another upcoming exhibit, the eighth edition Regional Photographers Showcase (an annex exhibit of “The Fence), that will feature local photographers in New England, Western Canada and the Gulf Coast of Florida. Each regional showcase will accompany the next iteration of “The Fence” this fall in Boston, Calgary and Sarasota, respectively.

Gulf Coast of Florida Regional Winners

Ann McGough (of Sarasota): “Mobile Homes”

Paula May Scott (of Sarasota): “An Old Home Recalls”

Michael Simeone (of Sarasota): “Nature Triumphs”

Clifford Roles (of Sarasota): “Iceland 2018”

Peter Monsees (of Sarasota): “Nature's Colorful Palette”

Carole Devillers (of Tampa): “Birds of Florida in Breeding Glory”

Tonya Barnes (of Cape Coral): “Save the Sirens Project”

Joyce Lopez (of Venice): “Black Flower”