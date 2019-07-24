Longboat Key road reopens after repair of gas-line break

Update: Gulf of Mexico Drive has reopened, town officials posted on social media at around 9:15 p.m.

Original story: Police, fire and gas utility crews are again at work on Longboat Key following a gas line break on Gulf of Mexico Drive, according to the town.

According to the town’s Code Red emergency alert system, the break took place on the southern end of the island, prompting the closure of both lanes of the two-lane thoroughfare.

Numerous fire units were dispatched to the 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive around 5:37 p.m.

The view from traffic on the New Pass Bridge on July 24.

The break was connected to the town’s three-year-plus, $49-million project to bury utility lines, which officially broke ground on Monday.

“There was an issue with the gas-utility locate,” said Mark Porter, the project manager for CDM Smith, the company working with the town on the utilities endeavor. “We are planning to meet [Thursday] and make sure the issue is addressed.”

This is the third gas line break connected to underground utility work since late June, though the two previous incidents were attributed to private contractors not in the town’s employ.

In both previous cases, on June 27 and July 10, Gulf of Mexico Drive was likewise closed while TECO/Peoples crews repaired the breaks.

Town officials initially reported the road would likely be closed for about two hours.