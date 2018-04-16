FDOT begins work at U.S. 41 and Fruitville

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun constructing a right-turn slip lane for northbound traffic at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road.

The project, which began Sunday, will close the outside northbound lane on U.S. 41 at Fruitville Road for about two weeks, FDOT said. During construction, drivers turning north from Fruitville Road will use the middle northbound lane, which will also function as a thru lane.

The construction is part of a larger project that will include a new pedestrian island and drainage improvements, FDOT said.