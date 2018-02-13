Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 02.15.18

Junior guard Tyrus Jackson plays for Riverview High’s boys basketball team. He scored 20 points on Feb. 13 in the Rams’ 52-49 overtime win against Newsome High in the district semifinal.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 5. My dad (Rodney Jackson) showed me the game and got me into it.

What is the appeal of basketball to you?

I just love to compete and get after it, really. Plus I’m good at it.

What is your best skill?

My jump shot. I’ve worked on it a lot. Freshman year, I couldn’t hit water if I shot into the ocean. My coaches have helped it come a long way.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, our team’s run to the state championship game. I loved being a part of something special. It was a brotherhood.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced?

I’m not the fastest guy. I can’t jump the highest. I’ve had to overcome some athletic things with my skills and putting in work in the gym. It’s been a lot of long hours for sure.

What is your favorite food?

Lasagna, for sure.

What is your favorite TV show?

I’m a big ‘Dragon Ball Z’ guy.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Dubai. I hear it’s really cool. I’d hang out at that ski lodge there (Ski Dubai).

What is the best advice you have received?

A.J. (Caldwell, former Riverview High basketball player) used to tell me, ‘Time goes by in the blink of an eye, don’t take it for granted.’ He was right.

Finish this sentence: "Tyrus Jackson is … "

… A friendly guy (laughs). My mom (Nicole Jackson) says I’m talkative. I make friends easily.





