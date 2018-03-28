Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Tyler Russin

Tyler Russin is a junior left fielder on the Riverview High baseball team. He had two hits and three RBI on March 27 in the Rams’ 9-6 win against Braden River High in the Sarasota Baseball Classic.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 3. My parents (Tom and Melanie Russin) put me into T-ball.

What is the appeal to you?

I love hitting and the perks of being a baseball player, like the ladies (laughs).

What is your best skill?

Hitting, for sure. For power, for average, I can do everything.

What is your favorite memory?

I had an RBI hit against my former school (Sarasota High) earlier this year. At the time, it gave us the lead. That felt good.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Fielding, I guess? I’m not sure. I haven’t suffered any big injuries or anything.

What is your favorite food?

Lobster.

What is your favorite movie?

"The Benchwarmers."

What is your dream vacation?

I would get a yacht in the Bahamas, because I love the Bahamas and I love yachts.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad always says, 'Walk small but carry a big stick.' You’ve got to stay humble.

Finish this sentence "Tyler Russin is … "

… The GOAT (greatest of all time) [laughs].