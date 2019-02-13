Two who died in East County accident still to be identified

An 86-year-old woman driver and her 87-year-old male passenger, both from Bradenton, have yet to be identified pending notification of relatives following Tuesday's noon double-fatality traffic accident at State Road 70 East and 45th Street East in Bradenton.

Both died at the scene when their 2011 Mazda unexpectedly veered into another westbound Subaru on S.R. 70 being driven by Myakka City's Carol Jeffcoat, 69, who was not injured.

After striking the Subaru, the Mazda hit the curb and collided with a metal light pole.