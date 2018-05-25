Two men have been apprehended after a seven week investigation into an armed robbery that happened at the Islander Club on Longboat Key.

US Marshals arrested Travis D. Cooper, 26 of the Bahamas, and Eric D. Dudley, 27 of Bradenton, in a duplex on 1st Street in Bradenton on Thursday on charges of armed robbery with a firearm while masked, a first degree felony, and attempted carjacking.

A third suspect, Latarious Harvey, 27 of Bradenton, was apprehended by a police K-9 unit the night of the incident.

Two visitors to Longboat Key were robbed April 10 by two masked men with pistols who stole of a Rolex watch valued at $35,000, a wallet, a purse, $220 in cash, 10 credit cards and the keys to a 2014 Mercedes convertible — a vehicle that the men also tried to steal.

Police have video evidence showing the couple being followed from a Bonefish Grill in Bradenton to a Walmart and then to the Islander Club.

Longboat Key Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department chased the vehicle as it fled from the island, into Sarasota County until the vehicle stopped in Manatee County, where three suspects fled on foot.

Harvey was arrested that evening, pleading his 5th Amendment right against self incrimination.

Longboat Key Police Lt. Detective Robert Bourque said that identifying, building a case against and finding Cooper and Dudley is what took the department seven weeks to arrest them.

“This stuff takes time, there’s a lot involved,” Bourque said. “Just because they’re at Walmart following the people doesn’t mean they were in the car when the robbery happened.”

Bourque said the investigation is still active and more charges are pending. Police are not seeking other suspects in this case, Bourque said.

All three suspects are being held in Sarasota County jail on bonds ranging from $150,000 to $300,000, according to police.