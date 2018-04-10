Two Sarasota officers hurt in overnight shooting

Two Sarasota Police officers and two other men were injured in an overnight shooting incident at the Janie’s Garden Apartments, in the 2300 block of Central Avenue, authorities said.

In a news conference this morning, Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said 18-year-old Jeremy Trebbles would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he is released from the hospital. As the investigation proceeds, DiPino said additional charges are possible. A second occupant of the car was shot; a third was not hurt.

DiPino said officers Brandon Vermillion and Jonathon Torres received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and were not shot. DiPino said the officers were on patrol around 1 a.m. when they encountered a vehicle with the engine running in the parking lot of the apartment complex. When they approached the vehicle, it accelerated toward them.

Vemillion, who was approaching the drivers' side, fired at the driver, DiPino said. Torres did not fire his weapon, DiPino said.

Vermillion was routinely placed on paid leave.

Trebbels played for Venice High School's state championship football team last season and was arrested on drug charges in January. Trial is scheduled in July on those charges.

This is the second shooting incident involving the Sarasota Police since April 2. In the previous case, Torres and another officer stopped to speak with a bicyclist around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of 12th Street. The bicyclist pulled a realistic-looking pellet gun and was shot by Officer Adam Arena.

Suspect Thomas Gick, 35, survived and was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

This is a developing story. Return to yourobserver.com for more on this story.