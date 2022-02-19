Two Sarasota girls basketball teams Final Four-bound

Two Sarasota high school girls basketball teans have fought their way into the Final Four of their respective classes.

Cardinal Mooney High and Booker High both won their Florida High School Athletic Association regional finals Friday night at home.

Cardinal Mooney (18-6) defeated Carrollwood Day School (20-10) 62-43 to win its Class 3A region. The Cougars were led in scoring by freshman Kali Barrett, who had 18 points. Junior Olivia Davis had 15 points and freshman Sy'monique Simon had 10 points.

Booker (20-7) defeated Port Charlotte High (20-9) 74-50 to win its Class 4A region. Junior Chariot Johnson led the Tornadoes with 20 points. Junior Kymani Freeman had 15 points.

Both the Cougars and Tornadoes will now head to Lakeland's RP Funding Center for their Final Four games. Cardinal Mooney's semifinal game against King's Academy (24-5) starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 23. If the Cougars advance, the state championship game will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Booker's semifinal game against Lakeland High Prep (23-4) starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. If the Tornadoes advance, the state championship game will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Tickets for both semifinal games can be purchased via the RP Funding Center box office for $10 in advance or $13 the day of the game. Parking at the arena is $10. The semifinal games will also be live streamed via the NFHS Network.