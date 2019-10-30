Two Sarasota County libraries to close for renovations

Two Sarasota County libraries will close throughout November and December to undergo structural and cosmetic upgrades.

The North Port Public library will close beginning Nov. 25 to receive upgrades to lighting and a new chiller and air handling system. Selby Public Library will close beginning Dec. 15 for similar work.

Library services in both libraries are expected to resume in early January 2020. Throughout the closures, users will still have access to their accounts online or through the county's mobile application.

Limited services, such as hold pick-up, materials return and reference assistance, will be available in each library's meeting room from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

During the renovation period, North Port Public Library patrons are encouraged to visit the Francis T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, Shannon Staub Public Library or Elsie Quirk Public Library.

Selby Public Library patrons should plan to visit the Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, the Fruitville Public Library or the Gulf Gate Public Library.

For information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the county website.