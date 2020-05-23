Two men hospitalized after Longboat Key bike crash on Gulf of Mexico Drive

A bike crash on the north end of Longboat Key sent two men to the hospital Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Gulf of Mexico Drive near Whitney Beach, according to Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

"Four adult men were riding in a group when two of them crashed for unknown reasons and the two that crashed were taken to area hospitals as trauma alerts," Judge said.

First responders took the two men to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, according to Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming.

Cumming said the two men from Bradenton were bicycling southbound on GMD when one of them hit an object in the bike lane.

“What I’m told is it was a padlock or some sort of a lock that was on the ground in the bike lane,” Cumming said. “[One of the bicyclists] hit that and applied his brakes and the other bicyclist hit him and they both went down. Then one of them suffered cardiac arrest and the other suffered injuries that he is now hospitalized with.”

Judge and Cumming said no cars were involved.

Police reopened both lanes of Gulf of Mexico Drive around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is responsible for the ongoing investigation. Sarasota Police typically investigate traffic crashes involving serious injuries or fatalities on Longboat Key.

Note: This is a developing news story.