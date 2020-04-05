Two Longboat firefighters promoted to assistant chief

Bryan Carr is promoted from lieutenant to assistant chief of the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department during Wednesday's "socially distant" ceremony.

After a short delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Herrin and Bryan Carr were both promoted to the rank of assistant chief by the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department last week. Herrin was previously a fire marshal, while Carr was a lieutenant.

In her new post, Herrin will be responsible for fire prevention services such as inspections and community outreach. Carr, meanwhile, will be a shift commander and will also oversee fire training and marine operations.

The promotions were scheduled for March 17, but were delayed more than two weeks as the fire department and especially Fire Chief Paul Dezzi dealt with the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to most other aspects of life, the promotion ceremony was modified to include precautions designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. For example, Dezzi and the newly promoted officers stood six feet apart as they were sworn in.