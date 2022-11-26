Two die in motorcycle crash on S.R. 70 in Bradenton

A 25-year-old Bradenton man and his 22-year-old female passenger, also of Bradenton, were killed Friday night when the motorcycle he was driving ran into the back end of another vehicle on State Road 70 near its intersection with Interstate 75.

The accident happened at 9:44 p.m.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading west on S.R. 70 traveling behind a sport utility vehicle being driven by a 77-year-old Bradenton woman. The motorcyclist braked as he came up behind the other vehicle and the motorcycle went to its side and slid into the back end of the SUV. Neither the driver of the SUV or her 79-year-old male passenger were injured.

The motorcycle passenger was pronounced dead on the scene while the motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital and later died.

The crash is under investigation.