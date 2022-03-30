Two die, five seriously injured in head-on crash in Myakka City

A head-on collision Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. on State Road 70 just west of Sugar Bowl Road has resulted in the deaths of the drivers of both cars and has sent five passengers, including three children, to area hospitals.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said a 38-year-old Bradenton man driving west on S.R. 70 crossed into the east-bound path of a car driven by a 26-year-old Sarasota man. Both drivers died at the scene.

The three girls in the west-bound vehicle, ages 12, 7 and 5, are in critical condition at area hospitals. The Bradenton female passenger, 31, in the west-bound car is in critical condition.

A 31-year-old Bradenton woman who was the passenger in the east-bound vehicle is in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol report said the west-bound car left the roadway due to the collision and hit a guardrail.

No other information was given in the report.