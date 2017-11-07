Two children seriously injured in Lakewood Ranch crash Tuesday

Three individuals, including two children, were injured this morning in a three-car crash at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Lost Creek Terrace. Florida Highway Patrol officers continues to work the scene as of Tuesday morning.

FHP Trooper Kenny Watson said one child suffered a head trauma and was transported to All Children’s Medical Center. Another with unspecified trauma was transported to Blake Hospital.

One of the adult drivers in the crash was father to at least one of the children and was also injured, Watson said.

The accident was reported at 8:02 a.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.