Two children injured in Sarasota bicycle crash

Traffic was diverted away from the intersection of 17th Street and U.S. 301 after two young children were injured in an accident Thursday afternoon.

The Sarasota Police Department's preliminary investigation reveals an adult man was riding his bike down 17th Street, pulling a wagon-like device with two young children behind shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The cyclist, who is the children's father, was crossing U.S. 301 at 17th Street in the crosswalk when the back tire of the wagon struck the curb, flipping the wagon and ejecting the children. Neither child was buckled in or wearing a helmet.

The children, who are 3 and 5 years old, were transported by separate medical helicopters to All Children's Hospital, where they are currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound turn lane of 17th Street remained closed while police investigated, but has since reopened. The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit will continue to investigate the crash, though no charges are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.