Two children injured in Sarasota bicycle accident

Traffic is being diverted away from the intersection of 17th Street and U.S. 301 after two young children were injured in an accident Thursday afternoon.

An adult man was riding his bike down 17th Street, pulling a wagon-like device with two young children behind, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

The bicycle hit the curb and the children were ejected and injured. The children, whose ages are unknown, were transported by separate medical helicopters for unknown injuries.

The westbound turn lane of 17th Street is closed. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.