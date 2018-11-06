Two Buchanans, two victories

Congressman Vern Buchanan of Longboat Key won a seventh term Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger David Shapiro by 5 percentage points.

The Republican, who represents the northern half of Sarasota County, along with Manatee County and portions of southern Hillsborough, carried his home island of Longboat Key with 51% of the Sarasota vote and 64% in Manatee.

In all, Buchanan received 148,799 votes (53%) to Shapiro’s 131,435 (47%) with all but four Hillsborough County precincts reporting.

As Buchanan took the stage at a GOP celebration in Sarasota on Tuesday, he thanked volunteers and voters. “It’s not about me,” Buchanan said to the crowd. “It’s about you. “

Buchanan said the campaign taught him that a positive vision and listening to people can lead to success. “The size of our win tonight is humbling,” he said.

Buchanan lives in Longboat Key with his wife of more than 40 years. Vern and Sandy Buchanan have two grown sons, James and Matt.

James won a seat in the Florida legislature Tuesday night, winning his race in District 74 against Democrat Tony Mowry and Robert Kaplan, who ran without party affiliation.

In other election outcomes: