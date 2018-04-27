 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 1 hour ago

Two area softball teams win district tournaments

Share
Lakewood Ranch and Braden River advance to regionals.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school softball teams won their respective district tournaments on April 26, in the process advancing to the regional tournament. 

The Mustangs defeated Manatee High 14-4 in five innings to take the Class 8A District 8 title. Senior Morgan Cummins had two home runs and six RBI and sophomore Payton Kinney added a two-run homer of her own. Junior Maddie Koczersut also added four hits. 

Lakewood Ranch will host Pinellas Park High at 7 p.m. on May 2. 

Braden River beat Lennard High 10-0 in five innings and were crowned Class 7A District 9 champions. Freshman Kali Reis went 3-3 with two triples and an RBI, and sophomore Jade Moy went 2-3 with a triple. Sophomore pitcher Zoe Rodgers threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.  

The Pirates will host Sunlake High at 6:30 p.m. on May 2.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement