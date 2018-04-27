Two area softball teams win district tournaments

The Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school softball teams won their respective district tournaments on April 26, in the process advancing to the regional tournament.

The Mustangs defeated Manatee High 14-4 in five innings to take the Class 8A District 8 title. Senior Morgan Cummins had two home runs and six RBI and sophomore Payton Kinney added a two-run homer of her own. Junior Maddie Koczersut also added four hits.

Lakewood Ranch will host Pinellas Park High at 7 p.m. on May 2.

Braden River beat Lennard High 10-0 in five innings and were crowned Class 7A District 9 champions. Freshman Kali Reis went 3-3 with two triples and an RBI, and sophomore Jade Moy went 2-3 with a triple. Sophomore pitcher Zoe Rodgers threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.

The Pirates will host Sunlake High at 6:30 p.m. on May 2.