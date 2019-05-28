Turtle watch volunteers remind beachgoers to fill up before leaving

Beach lighting gets a lot of attention during sea turtle nesting season, but members of Longboat Key Turtle Watch found something Tuesday morning near the Broadway Street Beach Access as tricky for the marine creatures to navigate.

A hole about 10 feet across and four feet deep was left by folks who visited the shore likely the day before. Hatchlings and adult turtles can find themselves trapped in such obstacles.

"We always ask beachgoers to have fun on the beach, and please fill those holes in at the end of the day,'' said Cyndi Seamon, Turtle Watch vice president.