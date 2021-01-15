Turtle tribute

The "Protect and Serve" message on Longboat Key Police vehicles apparently extends to turtles.

On Sept. 6, marine patrol officer Joshua Connors found a turtle floating in a residential canal on the island and rescued it.

To return the favor, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium named the loggerhead Connor and treated the animal for four months, releasing him on Jan. 13 on a town beach.

Connor has a satellite tracker on his back now, so Mote will be able to keep an eye on him.