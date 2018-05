The Longboat Key Turtle Watch spotted two turtle nests on April 27, four days before the official nesting season begins. Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. Until then, we will track the nesting numbers each week and compare them to numbers from 2017.

LONGBOAT

Through May 5

2018 2017

Nests 3 1

False Crawls 1 0

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory