Turtle Thanks

It might be the middle of sea turtle-nesting season, but the Longboat Key Turtle Watch took a well-deserved break over the weekend. Volunteers gathered Saturday morning at Zota Beach Resort for a “turtally” relaxing breakfast. The breakfast was in honor of the hours the volunteers put in as they monitor the Manatee County portion of Longboat Key beaches during nesting season, which runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.

+Turtle Tracks

Aug. 12-18

2018 2017

Nests 1 1

False Crawls 0 1

Total as of Aug. 18

2018 2017

Nests 992 1,285

False Crawls 1,002 1,167