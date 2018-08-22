 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 4 hours ago

Turtle Thanks

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch volunteers spent Saturday morning at Zota Beach Resort for an appreciation breakfast.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It might be the middle of sea turtle-nesting season, but the Longboat Key Turtle Watch took a well-deserved break over the weekend. Volunteers gathered Saturday morning at Zota Beach Resort for a “turtally” relaxing breakfast. The breakfast was in honor of the hours the volunteers put in as they monitor the Manatee County portion of Longboat Key beaches during nesting season, which runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.

+Turtle Tracks

Aug. 12-18

                       2018       2017

Nests                 1             1

False Crawls     0             1

Total as of Aug. 18

                        2018        2017

Nests                 992         1,285

False Crawls   1,002         1,167

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

