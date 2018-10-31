Turtle nesting numbers crawl downward as season wraps

Today is the final day of turtle season, but total nesting numbers have already rolled in.

This year, Longboat Key was home to 993 nests, down from the 1,260 last year.

Across all 35 miles of beaches monitored by Mote Marine Laboratory, there were 3,151 nests laid this year between the May and October, Mote Senior Biologist Melissa Bernhard said.

Bernhard said out of the 37 years of Mote’s turtle programming, this year ranks third in terms of most nests laid. It follows a record-breaking year in 2016 for all 35 miles and a record-breaking year on Longboat Key in 2017.

The good news is that the false crawl number dropped this year because of the lower nesting numbers.

“You don’t want to have a decrease in nesting number with a high false crawl number,” Bernhard said.

Mote scientists look for a 1:1 ratio when it comes to nests versus false crawls. This year’s ratio was 993 to 1,002, which is .99%, Bernhard said.

The decrease in this year’s nesting numbers could come for a variety of factors. Bernhard said that because there was such a large increase in nests from 2015 to 2016, she isn’t surprised the turtles couldn’t sustain those high numbers.

“We basically saw doubling in our numbers over the course of that season, so to have it kind of level back off, I’m not worried,” Bernhard said.

Bernhard said that before any caution flags are pulled out, they will look at data for the coming two years.

The effects the late summer bloom of red tide had on turtles is unclear, Bernhard said. She said nesting females and hatchlings were not really seen in the strandings.

“That doesn’t mean that they weren’t being affected, but the way turtles are usually affected by red tide has to do with consuming food that’s contaminated and nesting turtles aren’t usually feeding in between nesting,” Bernhard said.

Early in turtle nesting season, Tropical Storm Alberto came through the area, but few nests were lost. Likewise, Hurricane Michael’s winds came late in turtle season and didn’t cause much damage, Bernhard said. When Michael hit Florida, there were fewer than 100 nests left on Mote-monitored beaches.

Another factor that can play into the downward incline is that turtles tend to take a year or two off after they nest. So the turtles that nested in 2016 or 2017, might not be nesting this year.

On Longboat Key, the disorientation number increased. This year, 160 nests and six adults disorientated, which means they wandered away from the water because of lighting, obstacles or other things that distract them or obstruct them from the water.

In addition, Longboat Key nests had the extra addition of wandering coyotes, which harmed 25 nests, Longboat Key Turtle Watch Vice President Cyndi Seamon said.

In total, 203 nests on Longboat were harmed by predators, which could be animals such as raccoons, dogs and coyotes. The turtle watch volunteers assessed the paw prints to figure out which animals were the culprit.

One morning, a turtle watch volunteer was walking from North Shore Drive and when she arrived on the beach, she saw a coyote with its head in a nest, Seamon said.

Despite these obstacles, Bernhard said it was a relatively uneventful year, which could be due in part to the fact that not many tropical storms affected the area.

“Overall, trends are going up,” Bernhard said. “And green turtles have this really unique pattern. They have a big year, then a small year, and that’s seen at a local level and state level, so we knew this year going into it that green nests were going to be lower.”





