Turnout nearly 23% after first days of Sarasota early voting

Election turnout is up to 22.9% after the first four days of early voting in Sarasota County, according the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Office.

By the end of Thursday’s voting, 72,844 ballots had been cast, either by in-person voters at the county’s six early sites, or by mail.

Republicans, who make up a majority of the voters in Sarasota County at 42%, have cast about 44% of the early ballots.

Republicans have cast 32,235 ballots; Democrats have cast 27,573 and voters with no party affiliation or who are registered with other parties have cast 13,036 ballots.

Early voting continues through Nov. 3 at these locations: Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections offices in Sarasota (2001 Adams Lane); North Port (13640 Tamiami Trail) and Venice (4000 Tamiami Trail). Additionally, early voting will take place at the North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd.; Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road; and Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 Tamiami Trail.

An alternative to in-person voting is voting by mail, which voters can do at their leisure without spending time in a voting booth. Voters can request a mail ballot until 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at SarasotaVotes.com or by phone to 861-8618. A ballot may be requested for a specific election or for all elections through 2020.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must reach one of the following three supervisor of elections offices by 7 p.m. on election night: Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237; R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293; Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

Sarasota County’s ballot includes several countywide charter amendments, county commission races, a citywide referendum in Sarasota and several races for the state legislature, in addition to races for U.S. Senate and House, Florida governor and other statewide constitutional offices.