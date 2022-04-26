Trump Media, owner of app Truth Social, lists Sarasota as home

Another social media group might be making its home in Sarasota.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., which owns the social media app Truth Social, recently registered in Florida as a business with a mailing and principal address in Sarasota. The registration was filed April 18, according to Florida Department of State records.

The address listed, 401 N. Cattleman Road, is the Gateway Professional Center. The address is also 11 miles away from the new Longboat Key office of Rumble, another video and social media platform that's gained traction in conservative circles. Rumble announced plans late last year to relocate its corporate headquarters from Toronto to Longboat Key.

The Trump Media and Technology Group filings includes the officers and directors of the entity, including:

Donald Trump, director

Devin Nunes, CEO

Wes Moss, director

Donald Trump Jr., director

Kashyap Patel, director

Phillip Juhan, CFO

Andrew Northwall, COO

Scott Glabe, general counsel

In an interview with the Observer Media Group, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who is also vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, says the move made sense with both Trump Media and Rumble sharing a similar vision for their social media platforms. "Truth Social wants to plug into that (infrastructure)," Ziegler says of the platform Rumble is building.

Overall, Ziegler is excited about the economic opportunity the The Trump Media and Technology Group move will bring for Sarasota.

In November, Rumble announced it would hire 20-25 people for its Longboat Key office. It also estimated an investment of $50 million in Florida over the next several years to complement its move to the region. With the addition of Trump Media, Ziegler says even more jobs will be available in the area. "It's a net positive for the community," he says.

This article was originally posted on our sister site BusinessObserverFL.com.