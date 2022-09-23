Tropical Storm Ian updates, news in Sarasota and Manatee counties

11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Maximum sustained winds increase to 50 mph as Tropical Storm Ian continues intensifying, the National Hurricane Center states in its 11 p.m. update. Ian is expected to begin rapid strengthening Sunday and then pass near or over western Cuba as a major hurricane Monday night or early Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center forecast track line has shifted Ian to approaching Northern Florida on Thursday night, with the cone of uncertainty covering the Panhandle to Central Florida, including Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The projected path of Tropical Storm Ian as of 11 p.m. Sept. 24 via National Hurricane Center.

Disaster preparedness information by local government:

5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen over the next couple days as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update. It is forecast to turn northwest Sunday and Monday and toward the north Tuesday as it emerges over southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds remain around 45 mph. Ian is forecast to become a hurricane by late Sunday and strengthen into a major hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.

The Florida Keys and Southern Florida are expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain, with local maxima of 6 inches through Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center states flash and urban flooding is possible across the Florida Keys and peninsula through mid-next week.

The most-likely arrival of tropical-storm-force winds of Tropical Storm Ian as of 5 p.m. Sept. 24 via National Hurricane Center.

2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly strengthen later through the weekend in its 2 p.m. update. The storm continues to move west and is forecast to turn northwest Sunday.

Ian is expected to be at hurricane strength by Sunday night before approaching western Cuba late Monday.

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Tropical Storm Ian's forecast path in the past 24 has shifted west, now in the most recent update of the National Hurricane Center's projections, making landfall north of Tampa Bay on Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

Since Friday, the NHC's cone of uncertainty has shifted from enveloping all of Florida's peninsula to now leaving extreme southeastern sections outside of the zone, though now also including more of the panhandle's counties.

The probable tropical-storm-force winds of Tropical Storm Ian as of 8 a.m. Sept. 24 via National Hurricane Center.

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

The projected path of Tropical Storm Ian as of 8 a.m. Sept. 24 via National Hurricane Center.

The 5 a.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center predicts the center of an intensifying Tropical Storm Ian to be close to the coast of Sarasota and Manatee counties by around midday Wednesday.

The storm, which was upgraded overnight from a tropical depression, is forecast to become a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea by early Monday before passing near the Cayman Islands and over the western portion of Cuba by Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday morning, it's forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph to 129 mph. Winds of 115 mph are predicted at landfall. All but Florida's westernmost panhandle counties are in the National Hurricane Center's prediction cone.

No warnings or watches are posted for Florida, though Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday placed 24 counties in the southern tier of the peninsula in a state of emergency. Sarasota and Manatee counties are included in that list.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” DeSantis said. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

Both Sarasota County and Manatee County emergency managers posted statements Friday.

"As the path and intensity of the depression remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community,'' Sarasota County Government Emergency Services said in a social media post.

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

The 11 p.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center upgrades Tropical Depression 9 was to Tropical Storm Ian, with expectations it will hit Florida on Tuesday.

The most-likely arrival of tropical-storm-force winds of Tropical Storm Ian as of 11 p.m. Sept. 23 via National Hurricane Center.

