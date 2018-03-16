Trolley services launches at UTC

Cliff McHenry’s role at Benderson Development is more behind the scenes, but as he drove a blue-and-white UTC-branded electric shuttle down Cattlemen Road on March 14, he could not help but draw attention.

McHenry, Benderson’s director of property management, is not becoming a bus driver any time soon, but he is overseeing the launch of Benderson’s new six-seat trolley service.

Starting on March 21, the vehicle will provide free transportation between three of Benderson’s most sought-after shopping destinations — The Mall at University Town Center, The Shoppes at UTC (home to Home Goods and Nordstrom Rack) and The District at UTC (home to Super Target and Bed Bath & Beyond).

At least initially, rides are offered from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

“Certainly, this is our initial roll out,” McHenry said. “As it’s introduced, we’ll get a better idea of ridership and the needs of customers.”

Trolley stops will be marked with man-sized free-standing signs indicating the route and general timing for pickup. Each complete three-stop loop will take an estimated 30 minutes.

“The customers to our retailers tend to be busiest during that time,” McHenry said of the timing. “We can adapt the schedule (over time). It’ll be a continual loop with about 10 minutes between stops.”

Sarasota County required the trolley system as part of its development requirements for the University Town Center area south of University Parkway.

Sarasota County Transportation Planning Manager Paula Wiggins said staff is working with Benderson as it implements its new program.

“Sarasota County supports efforts to establish alternative modes of transportation, take more single-occupancy vehicles off the roads and alleviate congestion,” she said.

McHenry said the trolley service launch is a first step, with the smaller vehicle branded to “elicit curiosity” and be more inviting to ride. It has a storage bin area on the back of the shuttle for packages, as well as space under seats for bags and purses.

“I’m confident people will use it,” McHenry said of the shuttle. “It’s an adventure. It could be a mom with kids riding for the adventure or someone wishing to avoid traffic. This could be looked at as a convenience. You don’t have to get out of your car and find another parking spot.”

As demand for shuttle services increases, Benderson can add more stops to the route or add more or larger shuttle vehicles to the mix.

“Now is the ideal time to start the program,” McHenry said. “Based on spring 2018 implementation, we have the opportunity to get the program established in advance of the continued development that is happening along Cattlemen Road. I think it’s a great start.”

In the long term, the shuttle could connect guests of Benderson’s UTC-area hotels — Homewood Suites, Courtyard Sarasota and Hampton Inn & Suites — or visitors to Nathan Benderson Park, to the UTC shopping districts.