Tributes: Ljubomir Zarkovacki

Ljubomir Zarkovacki

1929-2017

Ljubomir Zarkovacki, 88, peacefully finished his earthly life and went home to his eternal reward on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. He was born on July 14, 1929, in Somber, Yugoslavia, to Pavle and Magdalena Zarkovacki.

He married his beloved Milosava in 1954, and moved to Germany for three years in preparation for their eventual immigration to Akron, Ohio, in 1962. He was a master cabinetmaker by training before coming to the U.S., where he became a successful homebuilder, working alongside his two sons until his retirement in 2000. He lived on Longboat Key for a number of years and loved to fish. He was devoted to his Lord and his family and will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, his friendly nature, and his courage in making difficult decisions in pursuit of a better life for his family.

Lou was the oldest of seven children and was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law Mirija, and brother-in-law Josip. He is survived by his wife, Millie, of 63 years; his four married children, John (Carole), Dan (Laurie), Nancy (Bob) Merrill, and Paula (Jim) Margida; siblings, Katica (Stanimir), Persida (Ziva), Jovan, Vera, Nada (Milan) and Milan (Ana); his eight grandchildren, Daniel, Shannon, Lee, Jay, Michael, Alexandra (Matt), Maria and Michael; as well as his new great-grandson, Elijah.

We thank the caregivers and administrators at Greenfield Estates as well as VNS Hospice for their care these past few months. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Grace Church.

DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers please make contributions to: Grace Church 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333