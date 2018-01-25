Tributes: Larry Strasser

Larry Strasser

1938-2018

Larry Strasser, of Bradenton, passed away on Jan. 17 with his devoted wife, Nancy, at his side. As Larry fought a long and courageous battle against cancer, the support and love of an uncountable number of friends (some close like brothers) was always present.

Ed Danielson of Athens, Ga., (Larry’s stepson) refers to Larry as his “God given Dad,” the dad he never had. Born June 8, 1938, in Canton, Ohio, Larry and his family moved to Bradenton in 1948. He graduated from Manatee High in 1957, and played football all four years.

In 2017, the Alumni Association named Larry and his fellow football team members to the Roll of Honor for being Western Conference Champions two years and having an undefeated year in 1956 (Larry’s senior year). After attending college with a football scholarship, Larry for many years worked around the U.S. as a draftsman. But when his father, brother and then mother died (all within two years) Bradenton became his permanent home, where he took over operations of his family bar and grill.

“God given Dad” Ed Danielson, Larry’s Stepson

Later he expanded the business adding two more restaurant-type businesses. As a founding member of Misty Creek Golf Club, Larry was an avid golfer. But his love for golf never interfered with his dedication to other organizations and fellowships within the community. Some of you may have known Larry as “the bear” (an affectionate nickname) given by friends and patrons because of his size and burly (on the outside) personality countered by his kind and gentle ways.

It was because of that fondness his patrons voted for him to change the name of his bar and grill to “The Bear’s Den.”

To honor the uplifting life of Larry, friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at First Brethren Church of Sarasota on Fruitville Road at 2p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. There will be a fellowship after the service.

SERVICE: 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 First Brethren Church of Sarasota 150 N. Shade Ave. Sarasota, FL 34237

DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Salvation Army.