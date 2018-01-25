Tributes: Jack Schroeder

Jack Schroeder

1925-2017 ￼

“Happy” Jack Schroeder was born Aug. 21, 1925, and passed Dec. 19, 2017.

He married Virginia Posateri on April 30, 1947, and spent 68-plus years of bliss together. Originally a butcher by trade, he enlisted, with his mother’s permission, into the Navy Air Corps in 1942, where he served in the Pacific Theater until 1946. Jack graduated from Drake Law School in 1952 and became a partner in the Law Firm of Filseth and Schroeder. He was a member of the Sarasota Yacht Club, Longboat Key Club and St. Armands Lutheran Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his daughter Sandy Cangelosi, and brother Bill. He is survived by his son Wally, grandchildren Andy Cangelosi, Jack Schroeder (Jessica), Chris Schroeder, Steven Schroeder (Yared), and Stacy Gaar (Ben) and four great-grandchildren Jack- son, Calvin, Aaron and Madeline.