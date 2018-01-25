Tributes: Harold Robinson



Harold Robinson

1925-2018

Harold Murrell Robinson, age 92, of Charlottesville, Va., died at home on Friday, Jan. 12. He was born in Sarasota on May 20, 1925, to the late Earl Benjamin Robinson and Mae Irene Rushing. Harold was the fifth of 11 children. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Stimatz Robinson.

He is survived by one sister, Dorothy Longmire of Fort Lauderdale. He leaves his daughter, Candice Robinson Montero of Charlottesville; and his son, Richard R. Robinson of Palmyra, Va.; his grandchildren, Jerrad A. Fiore (Noelle) of Sacramento, Calif., Russel Robinson of Palmyra, Va., Elizabeth Montero (Shawn) of Johnson City, N.Y., Alexis Montero of Rocklin, Calif.; and his great-grandsons, Giovanni Fiore of Sacramento, Calif., and Aidan Dennis-Simeone of Johnson City, N.Y.

Harold is also survived by many nieces and nephews who reside in Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia. Harold enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and served as an Electrician’s Mate First Class. He was honorably discharged in 1948. He served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He sailed on escort ships in the North Atlantic delivering supplies and weapons to Murmansk, Russia during the early years of World War II. He patrolled the Atlantic coast line of the U.S. and South America searching for enemy submarines. He was present at the siege of Manilla, Philippines.

In 1960, Harold relocated his family to Charlottesville, where he assumed management of the Southern Bread Company located at Preston and Grady avenues. He was an active member of the Lion’s Club and enjoyed many years working to organize Dogwood Festival activities and barbecues. In later years, he joined a local businessman to open several small convenience and gas stores throughout the Charlottesville area. He later started a construction business called Robinson Enterprises hanging sheetrock in new homes and remodeling/ restoring older homes in Charlottesville and Albemarle county. Harold hung up his tool belt at the age of 85. The family thanks Teague Funeral Home, members of the Ivy Creek Methodist Church, and the Hospice of the Piedmont for their excellent care in his last days.

DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Hospice of the Piedmont. ￼