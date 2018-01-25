Tributes: Elaine Marie Adkins nee Mzarek

Born in Bradenton, Elaine was a lifelong resident of the area. Elaine was “born again” on Sept. 17, 2013, accepting and receiving Jesus Christ as her Savior.



Her four-year battle against cancer came to an end at her home with her husband at her side. Her sweet, gentle soul was ushered into the presence of our Heavenly Father. She is survived by husband, Rocky Adkins, mother, Florence Mrazek, and sisters Judith Lashley of Rainier Wa. and Marcia Mrazek of Blairsville, Ga. Interment will take place at Sarasota VA National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

