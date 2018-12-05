Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Trevor Yull

Trevor Yull is a junior on the Cardinal Mooney High boys soccer team. He scored two goals and had two assists in the Cougars' 8-0 road win against Booker High on Dec. 4.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 6. My brother (Cardinal Mooney grad Maxwell Yull) played, and I liked watching the big stars like Brazil's Ronaldo and France's (Zinedine) Zidane play. I got hooked that way.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the culture of the game. I don't know how to put it into words. The flair of it, I guess.

What is your best skill?

Beating defenders down the line. That burst of speed is something I have always been good at.

What is your favorite memory?

Winning the district tournament two years ago. That was the only year I was able to play with my brother, so it was special.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Managing soccer with school. I'm trying to decide whether I want to play the sport in college or not. I love soccer, but I would not want to chase it over my academics.

What is your favorite food?

Chicken pad thai.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Vancouver. My dad (Gregory Yull) has told me about it, and it sounds beautiful.

What is your favorite subject?

English. I have always had an affinity for writing.

What is your biggest fear?

The unknown. It is very thought-provoking.

What is the best advice you have received?

You can determine your own attitude. Don't let outside factors affect it.

Finish this sentence: "Trevor Yull is... "

... Committed. I feel like I have such a connection to soccer.