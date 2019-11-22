Tree lighting kicks off season at Longboat's Town Center this week

With five events set for the Town Center property between now and Easter, commissioners earlier this month turned their attention to making sure patrons at this week’s tree lighting, 2020’s concert series and other as yet unplanned events see the site at its best.

If you go What: Tree lighting Where: At the former Amore Restaurant site, adjacent to Bay Isles Publix When: 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 How much: Free. Various organizations will be on hand with snacks and beverages.

The land on which Amore once stood will host a tree lighting celebration to kick off the holiday season this weekend. Beginning in January and running through April, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is presenting Savor the Sounds, a series of four monthly concerts.

Carolyn Brown, the town’s support services director, has been working directly with the chamber on the event planning and said the program for Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. tree lighting is coming together.

In addition to the actual tree lighting, there will be organizations on hand, snacks and some musicians. Mayor George Spoll and Town Manager Tom Harmer are expected to deliver remarks before the light switch is thrown around 6:30 p.m.

“Everybody’s really excited about it,” Brown said.

Alongside the early 2020 concert series from the chamber at the former Amore site, the town is embarking on a project to grade and level an adjoining parcel to create a more useful Town Center. The paving on the former restaurant’s parking lot will be milled and resurfaced, too, Public Works Director Isaac Brownman said.

“I can tell you our staff is embedded with the chamber’s preparations,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said. “Our staff has walked the site multiple times with me and with the chamber. We feel pretty comfortable.”

Brownman said the project to improve the land adjacent to the Amore property is permitted by Southwest Florida Water Management District to proceed.