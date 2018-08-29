Traffic worries emerge for Windsong residents in east Bradenton

Walter Williams can look out from his Windsong neighborhood and “watch the races begin.”

Windsong residents say the county should consider making this spot a continuous turn lane from Walgreens to 10th Avenue East.

Traffic heading northbound on Upper Manatee River Road, from State Road 64, narrows from three lanes to one lane on a quarter-mile stretch, and vehicles jockey for position.

At the end of that quarter-mile stretch, a right turn lane emerges for access onto 10th Avenue East. That’s the access road for Williams and his neighbors into the 29-home Windsong community.

“I call it a drag strip,” said Williams, a 26-year resident of Windsong. “You have three lanes merging into one (from S.R. 64 to just before the Windsong entrance). As you watch that mess, you have to be concerned.”

Williams’ neighbor, Mary Mazza, does not use the entrance to the community any more. Instead, she used the entrance where 111th Street East meets S.R. 64.

“I only go 111th, and then if I need to go east on State Road 64, I make a U-turn (at the S.R. 64-Upper Manatee intersection),” she said, noting she must cut across five lanes of traffic to make that happen.

Windsong residents are worried about safety, and their concerns are growing as the corners of the Upper Manatee River Road and S.R. 64 intersection are developed. Manatee County traffic counts show the intersection already handles more than 17,000 vehicles per day.

On the east side of the S.R. 64-Upper Manatee River Road intersection, a Dunkin’ Donuts is planned for the site adjacent to Walgreens. On the west side, a Wawa gas station is under development in the future Warner Crossing plaza. Specific plans there have not yet been submitted to Manatee County — 9 acres are divided into four lots for development, but there are no plans for the remaining 15 acres north of the Wawa.

Residents said the traffic flow for their neighborhood and the Wind Dance Estates and Gates Creek communities immediately north, is problematic.

“Traffic is just backing up everywhere now,” neighbor Kelly Mozingo said, noting more residential development is slated for Upper Manatee River Road. “They’re developing this but they’re not planning. It’s becoming a snowball effect.”

Howard Duff, whose property backs up to Upper Manatee River Road, said the road is a mess, and dangerous, at rush hour.

Windsong residents hope Manatee County can find a solution to make entering and leaving their community safer.

In addition to the three northbound lanes merging together just before the entrance to Windsong, drivers northbound along that stretch often try to make a U-turn around the median. There is no easy way for drivers coming out of the Walgreens to head south. That causes traffic to stop altogether as the vehicle waits for oncoming traffic to subside.

Twelve-year Windsong resident Geoff Durr said some simple traffic safety solutions exist, including installing more and larger signs about the lane merge and a “No U-turn” sign at the median.

“Signs are inexpensive,” he said. “And we can hear them — the accidents.”

He and fellow residents also believe extending the right-turn lane from the Walgreens to 10th Avenue East would be beneficial. It would prevent racing to merge in and out of lanes.

Signage signaling the “turn only” condition would encourage drivers to merge early or turn onto 10th Avenue East to turn around.

Manatee County Public Works Deputy Director Sage Kamiya said the county has no immediate plans for improving Upper Manatee River Road, nor was he aware of any specific requests for safety improvements at 10th Avenue East, including those suggested by Windsong residents. He said the county would evaluate any concerns raised by residents.

“We appreciate any interest in improving traffic safety in Manatee County,” Kamiya said, noting residents should use the county’s Citizens Action Center with requests so there is a process for follow-up.

Manatee recently completed functional improvements, including additional turn lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks, on Upper Manatee River Road as part of the larger Fort Hamer Bridge project.

“The next project in the area will be the extension of the Port Harbour Parkway to connect to Upper Manatee River Road,” Kamiya said. “This is being constructed by a local builder to construct two-lane roadway from Winding River-Golden Harbour to Upper Manatee.”

The builder, Medallion Home, has until September 2021 to complete the roadway, Kamiya said.