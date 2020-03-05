Concrete mix in southbound lanes complicates a cleanup process expected to last hours.
UPDATE (1:15 p.m.)
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol report multiple first responder agencies are on the scene of a "very significant traffic crash" with injuries involving four vehicles, one a concrete mixer truck, along Interstate 75 just south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
The Sheriff's Office release said traffic on I-75 currently is gridlocked since approximately noon today (Thursday). All northbound lanes are now open. All southbound lanes are currently closed. A large quantity of concrete mix has been spilled in the southbound lanes.
Southbound traffic is backed up past University Parkway. Traffic is backed up northbound from Clark Road to Fruitville Road.
The Fruitville Road on-ramp to I-75 for drivers going southbound is now open.
The report asked that the public avoid that area of the interstate. Commuters should also expect heavy traffic along Cattlemen Road.
The accident should impact the evening's commute.