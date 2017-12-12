Crash causes traffic snarl on Longboat

Three cars crashed Tuesday afternoon on Gulf of Mexico Drive at the intersection of Longboat Club Road in a sequential rear end wreck that snarled traffic, police said.

The Longboat Key Police Department spent at least 45 minutes at the scene on the south side of the island where drivers sustained minor injuries, Police Chief Pete Cumming said.

No one was taken to a hospital, Cumming said. Police had one vehicle towed.

One vehicle careened into a ditch west of the GMD southbound lane.

Traffic was stalled in both directions of Gulf of Mexico Drive as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The southbound lane was closed due to the collision, backing traffic up for around a mile.