Tractor-trailer dangles from I-75 overpass in Manatee County

The Florida Highway Patrol has secured a tractor-trailer that was dangling from the northbound bridge of Interstate 75 at Exit 224.

FHP received a call at 7:20 a.m. and crews began efforts to stabilize the truck. The tractor-trailer has been secured off the bridge wall and towed from the scene, according to an FHP release.

Northbound I-75 at Exit 224 is closed but should reopen soon.

FHP spokesman Greg Bueno said FHP's primary focus was securing the vehicle. An investigation is pending.

Currently traffic is backed up about four miles, Bueno said.