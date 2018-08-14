Townsend “Townie” Reed Morey Jr

1930-2018

Townsend Reed Morey Jr 87 of Longboat Key Fla. died last Tuesday in Natick, Ma. Born in Albany NY and married to the late Paula Neff Morey for 25 years, his family lived in Albany and Edgartown, Mass before moving to the Sarasota Florida area.

Townie was a retired President of the Townsend R Morey Agency an insurance company in Albany where he spent 25 years in the insurance brokerage business before merging with Alexander & Alexander, now Marsh Mcklelin.

Morey was a US Naval officer who served during the Korean War on destroyers and submarines before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander.

Townie was an accomplished offshore and America’s Cup Trails competitive sailboat racer who enjoyed flying and held an active private pilot license for over 65 years.

Survivors include three sons Townsend Reed Morey III of Natick, Ma, David N Morey of Washington DC, Martin N Morey of Saratoga Springs, NY and six grandchildren.

The Family will receive friends at 0930 on Friday 10 August 2018 in the assembly hall at the First Presbyterian Church 362 State St, in Albany, NY. Services will start at 11 AM in the sanctuary and interment will be Albany Rural Cemetery Menands, NY.

For full obituary see http://www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook/

SERVICE:

Friday, August 10, 9:30AM

First Presbyterian Church 362 State St, in Albany, NY. Services will start at 11 AM in the sanctuary and interment will be Albany Rural Cemetery Menands, NY.