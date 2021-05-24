The town of Longboat Key announced Monday it will offer its free virtual “IntroLBK 2021” class again next month.

Longboat Key leaders are planning to hold the program in three 90-minute Zoom sessions starting at 10 a.m. on June 22-24.

“Registration opens today, and is expected to fill quickly as our class size is capped at 20,” assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips wrote in an email.

It's the second time this year Longboat Key has held its “IntroLBK 2021” course. The town first hosted the virtual event from March 23-25.

“The success of the IntroLBK in March prompted us to offer a second series in June,” Town Manager Tom Harmer wrote in a news release.

IntroLBK 2021 is a condensed version of the Citizens Academy, which is typically a seven- to eight-week, in-person class.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the town to hold the Zoom-based IntroLBK 2021 program instead.

The three-day course teaches residents about the town, how it is structured, what services it provides, how it provides those services and how the town is funded.

“The responsibility to inform our residents on how their town government works is one that we take very seriously,” Harmer wrote.

Several members of the Town Commission and Planning & Zoning Board have attended Citizens Academy Sessions in the past. It includes Mayor Ken Schneier, District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold, Planning and Zoning Board member Jay Plager and former District 5 Commissioner Ed Zunz.

To register or to find out information about this year’s program, email Phillips at [email protected] with your name, Longboat Key address and phone number. Residents can also call the Town Manager’s Office at 941-316-1999 and ask for Phillips.