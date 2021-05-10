Longboat Key voters might get the chance to vote on a trio of residential density issues as soon as November if three commercial property owners get their way.

The Town Commission is set to hear about three requests for referendums next week:

Ryan Snyder submitted a letter to Mayor Ken Schneier in April about the possibility of adding a maximum of 10 residential units at Whitney Beach Plaza.

Brista Homes President Mark Ursini is hoping to convert 597 Buttonwood Drive from a commercial-use property to residential use for two homes that would face Buttonwood Drive.

Joel Freedman with Shumaker Advisors wrote a letter on behalf of Anthony and Roxanne Marterie about redeveloping the property at 6960 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Specifically, they would like to convert the property from a one-story office building with a parking lot to a two-story building with four residential condominium units. The vacant building is zoned as office institutional.

Buccaneer hearing on May 21 The owners of the proposed Buccaneer Restaurant at 4120 Gulf of Mexico Drive are set to have a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Board on May 21. It’s the former site of Pattigeorge’s, just north of Bayfront Park. Pattigeorge’s was demolished in June 2018. The P&Z Board will consider a site development plan for a 196-seat, 14,325-square-foot restaurant. The board will also consider a special exception to allow an elevator shaft that exceeds the maximum height by 3 feet and outdoor dining. Town staff recommends approval. Since the Buccaneer Restaurant submitted its application to the town in April 2020 before the June 2020 restaurant parking changes took effect, it is subject to the town’s old parking rules. It means instead of requiring one parking space for every 150 square feet of floor area, the Buccaneer must have one parking spot for every four seats. With 196 seats, it means the Buccaneer Restaurant will need 47 parking spots instead of the 96 that would be required under the new parking rules.

On May 18, town commissioners are set to discuss whether they want to allow each proposal on the November ballot.

If the commission does not authorize a proposal to appear on the ballot, the person seeking the referendum can gather petition signatures of 10% of the Longboat Key voters to be allowed on the ballot. Longboat Key has about 7,000 voters.

Town leaders have told the Supervisor of Elections offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties that November is the earliest Longboat Key voters could consider a referendum.

Snyder seeks to build a maximum of 10 residential units on about 3.75 acres that fronts Gulf of Mexico Drive in the 6800 block. Before Ursini or Freedman wrote about their own requests for referendums, Synder said his company, Whitney Plaza LLC, would cover the costs of an off-cycle election.

While the 597 Buttonwood Drive property is zoned as a commercial-use property, it appears some clearing work is underway of the trees and vegetation.

Freedman explained why the Marteries would like to convert their property.

“The owner has been trying to find tenants that would occupy the office building for quite some time without success,” Freedman wrote. “They have been speaking with many residents and property owners of the town about the idea of a conversion of the property to residential and found a high level of support.

“Based on this feedback and the reality of the property not being a viable office location, the owner believes this is the time to seek the change and redevelop the property.”

In the 1980s, the town’s voters made it mandatory for any increase in residential development to come before voters in a referendum. Only one such referendum has succeeded: a 2019 request for 1.8 acres at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The vote was 1,056 for and 838 against, though the Mote Foundation continues to own the land and it retains its commercial use.