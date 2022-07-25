Town project manager announces retirement

James Linkogle, the town’s project manager in the Public Works Department, told co-workers last week that he plans to retire this summer to spend more time with his family, including eight grandchildren.

Linkogle has been with the town for 23 years and most recently served as the point person on the underground utilities project. Beyond that, though, he’s been involved with virtually every major undertaking by the department.

Aside from his day job, he’s also a musician with Longboat Key band Blues Pig, a frequent performer at island events.

In 2018, he and Public Works Director Isaac Brownman pulled three struggling children from rip currents on the north end of the Key.

"I offer ascending prayers and hope for your every success in the future for all those I have enjoyed working with over the past 23+ years," he wrote to co-workers.

A send-off party for Linkogle is planned for Aug. 3.