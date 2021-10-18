Town of Longboat Key launches photo contest

Get that camera clicking and find that perfect golden-hour spot.

Until Oct. 24, you can enter your own photo of Longboat Key into a contest to win a spot of honor on the wall of Town Hall.

In honor of Florida City Government Week, the town is hosting the photo contest and is encouraging residents to get out and snap an image that captures the essence of Longboat Key.

To enter the contest, post your photo to Instagram with the hashtag #BestOfLBKPhoto. The winner will be announced Oct. 25 and their photo will hang in the hallway at Town Hall through the end of the year.

(Sorry, this photo is ours.)